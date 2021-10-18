Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,560,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 528,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,037,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

