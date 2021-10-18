Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,432 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.25. 203,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,381. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

