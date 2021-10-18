Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,182,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

