Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €114.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.42 ($100.49).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR SAX traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €74.20 ($87.29). 59,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 63.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.83.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.