SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $62.27 million and approximately $624,709.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00041711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00195637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00090129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

