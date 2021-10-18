Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

Several analysts have commented on SMU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

