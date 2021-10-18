Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,800. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average of $180.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.