Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Sun Communities worth $33,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 803,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,700,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 79,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $194.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.98. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

