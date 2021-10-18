Sun (New) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $139.19 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars.

