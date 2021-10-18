SUN (SUN) Achieves Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00070924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00101124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,466.35 or 0.99530667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.67 or 0.06033489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023288 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

