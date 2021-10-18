Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.71

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 20036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

