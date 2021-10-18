Sunriver Management LLC Acquires New Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,461,832 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,511,000. R1 RCM accounts for 5.5% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of R1 RCM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $26,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,744. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

