Sunriver Management LLC Grows Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Masonite International comprises 4.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Masonite International worth $28,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.