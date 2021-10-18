Sunriver Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,421 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield comprises 3.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after buying an additional 109,626 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $2,486,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,957. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

