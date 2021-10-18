Sunriver Management LLC Has $50.89 Million Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509,356 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 8.7% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $50,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,203 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DNB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

