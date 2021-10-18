Sunriver Management LLC Has $58.19 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,963 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 9.9% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.32% of SS&C Technologies worth $58,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 154,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.74. 5,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,433. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

