Sunriver Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,394 shares during the quarter. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II accounts for about 1.7% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485,145 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

ASZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,091. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

