Sunriver Management LLC Invests $15.83 Million in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,029,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,827,000. Verra Mobility accounts for 2.7% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.63% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. 3,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

