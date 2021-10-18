Sunriver Management LLC Invests $39.07 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,181,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,068,000. Diversey makes up 6.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.72% of Diversey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Diversey stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.69. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

