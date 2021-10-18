Sunriver Management LLC Sells 293,304 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sunriver Management LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,304 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 4.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after buying an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.49. 28,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

