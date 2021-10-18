Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,877,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,015. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Truist reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $48.64 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

