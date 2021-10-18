SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading Up 9% This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $73.19 million and approximately $45.31 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012174 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004119 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

