Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.59

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 345683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The firm has a market cap of C$392.37 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.74.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.