Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.59

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 345683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.
Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.
The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The firm has a market cap of C$392.37 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.74.
In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.
About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.