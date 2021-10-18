sUSD Price Up 0.2% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. sUSD has a market cap of $132.71 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00194576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00088880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 132,303,616 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

