SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGRY. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.