SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 14.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 38,153 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $2,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 214.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 223,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $498,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

