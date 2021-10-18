Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Hits $395,361.78

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $395,361.78 and $93.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.78 or 1.00439480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.21 or 0.06018850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,176,311 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.