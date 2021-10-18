Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,040. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

