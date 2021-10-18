Swingby Price Reaches $0.0580 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Swingby has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $15.09 million and $858,121.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,114,445 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

