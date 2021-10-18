Switch (ESH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $311,069.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Switch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $286,906.61 and approximately $311,069.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.84 or 0.00472634 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.02 or 0.01083959 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch (ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.