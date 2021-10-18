Switcheo (SWTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $275,671.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $275,671.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,727,747.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.59 or 1.00060016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.48 or 0.06109564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,677,971,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,209,122 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

