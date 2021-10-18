Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 4,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

About Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

