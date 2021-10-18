SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in SYNNEX by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,762,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $1,560,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

