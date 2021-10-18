Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $306.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.