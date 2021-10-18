Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Synovus Financial worth $83,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 298,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

