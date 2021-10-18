T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.82.

TMUS opened at $117.56 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.22.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

