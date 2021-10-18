Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.09

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 14258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $675.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.