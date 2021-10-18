TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Up 1%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €26.52 ($31.20) and last traded at €26.51 ($31.19). 446,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.24 ($30.87).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.62 ($31.32).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.14 and a 200-day moving average of €26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

