Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.91

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 2758976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.