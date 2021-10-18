Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

