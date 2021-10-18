Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. 1,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,089. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

