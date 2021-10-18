TD Securities Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.86.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$43.53. 113,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,789. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.0721135 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

