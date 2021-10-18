TD Securities Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IGM. CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE:IGM traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.51. 126,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,812. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.31.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.2317956 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.