TD Securities Lowers Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$57.00

Oct 18th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

