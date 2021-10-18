TD Securities Lowers Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$57.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

