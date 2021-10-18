TD Securities Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.43.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.78. 172,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,167. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.91 and a 12 month high of C$26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

