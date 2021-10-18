Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.54

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 84156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

