Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.54

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.54 and last traded at C$36.39, with a volume of 568346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.71.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.