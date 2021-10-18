Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Teekay LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Teekay LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE TGP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,142. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

TGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

