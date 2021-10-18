TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 9.64% of TELA Bio worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.92. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. On average, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 15,172 shares of company stock worth $189,263 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

