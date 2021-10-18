Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TDOC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,409. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,532,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

